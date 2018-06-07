Class of 2018 Graduates San Marcos High School

The San Marcos High School Band plays during Thursday's graduation ceremony at Warkentin Stadium. (San Marcos High School photo)

San Marcos High School's Class of 2018 includes 503 graduates, according to the school district. (San Marcos High School photo)

San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens congratulates the Class of 2018 and gives a few words of encouragement during the commencement ceremony Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

More than 4,000 family and friends of San Marcos High School’s graduating Class of 2018 packed Warkentin Stadium to capacity during graduation ceremonies on Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps students present the California and United States flags during the singing of the National Anthem during the San Marcos High School graduation Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

San Marcos High School senior Noel Angel Martinez gives an uplifting speech to his fellow graduates Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Graduating senior Cielo Valladares talks about hope and determination during her speech at San Marcos High School's commencement ceremony Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

San Marcos High School Principal Ed Behrens congratulates the Class of 2018 as they accept their diplomas during graduation Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

San Marcos High School graduating senior Alexandria Marx reminisces with her classmates about the past four years of high school during her commencement speech Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Graduating seniors made their last appearances at San Marcos High School on Thursday while wearing red and blue robes, celebrating commencement with the large crowd of gathered friends and family.

The Royals Class of 2018 has 503 graduates, according to the school district.

Outgoing principal Ed Behrens welcomed the crowd to Warkentin Stadium, and several students gave senior speeches, including Alexandria Marx, Cielo Valladares and Noel Angel Martinez.

The commencement ceremony program recognized students’ accomplishments with icons designating those who participated in programs including: the PEAC program, the Health Academy, the Majors program, the National Honor Society, the California Scholarship Federation, and students who have earned a Seal of Biliteracy.

