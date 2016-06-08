Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High School Seniors Mark Graduation at Warkentin Stadium

Event kicks off with a cappella version of 'Go Your Own Way' and welcome from Principal Ed Behrens

Hundreds of family members and friends pack Warkentin Stadium to cheer on San Marcos High School graduates Wednesday evening.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 8, 2016 | 9:52 p.m.

[Click here for a gallery of graduation photos]

San Marcos High School Royals strutted their way to Warkentin Stadium in red and blue caps and gowns for graduation on Wednesday evening.

After students performed an a cappella version of Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way, which is the senior song, Principal Ed Behrens welcomed the huge crowd celebrating the Class of 2016.

“I want to start by saying this is not the end but only the beginning,” he said, telling students to continue striving to make themselves better.

“All the tests that you had to take and all the requirements you had to fulfill culminated in this day,” he said.

The Class of 2016 includes athletes who helped nab seven Channel League championships and the 15th cohort of the Health Academy, the third cohort of the AAPLE Academy, the second cohort of the PEAC program and first cohort of the Entrepreneurship Academy, he said.

He repeated his greeting in Spanish, ending with a hearty congratulations to the graduates.

San Marcos High School seniors parade into Warkentin Stadium for graduation Wednesday evening.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

According to the district, 474 seniors met the requirements to graduate, as of May.

Shuba Brady, one of the three senior speakers, said the day officially marks the move into the real world.

Education will be a choice from now on, not legally mandated, she said.

Brady, who said she was “academically disinclined” in elementary and junior high school, found her passion and curiosity for learning and encouraged her fellow graduates to find what fuels their passion.

“I urge you all to push past what is expected of you,” she said.

San Marcos High School Seniors Perform 'Go Your Own Way' During Graduation from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The San Marcos High School Class of 2016 is greeted by a cheering crowd and packs of balloons. Click to view larger
The San Marcos High School Class of 2016 is greeted by a cheering crowd and packs of balloons.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

