Royals Freshmen Welcomed at San Marcos High School Orientation

Incoming freshman Summer Slotnick-Lastrico said she felt “nervous, but excited” to start school at San Marcos High School in southern Santa Barbara County.

Luckily for Slotnick-Lastrico, 13, a surplus of upperclassmen, teachers, administration and staff members were waiting for her and hundreds of other freshmen on Friday as they began their four-year academic adventure.

This year’s incoming freshmen were the center of attention as more than 500 students gathered in the school’s gymnasium.

Signs displaying “Welcome Class of 2121” were pinned on the walls and loud chants of “Don’t you wish you were a royal” could be heard inside the gym.

The four-hour orientation included receiving back-to-school paperwork and icebreaker exercises designed to prepare the students for their first days of high school, including tours around the campus at 4750 Hollister Ave.

The students received name tags and took a seat on the bleachers, where they were welcomed by Principal Ed Behrens and Aaron Solis, a teacher and activities director.

“Step outside your comfort zone,” Solis told the group. “I’m always encouraging kids to run for the Associated Student Body office.”

The morning orientation was a way to introduce the freshmen to new people and accomplish various tasks and games as a small group.

The event was headed by a combination of upperclassmen known as Link Crew. The student leaders took the day out of their summer vacation to help incoming freshmen navigate unfamiliar hallways and answer questions.

Senior Link crew member Cristhian Lopez Morales said the activities were designed to make the Class of 2021 feel comfortable in their new environment.

“It helps break down the barriers and smooth the transition from middle school,” said Morales, 17. “Going to San Marcos High School means being part of a big family.”

Katana Anderson-Morris, 14, and fellow freshman Jacob Yinger, 13, both said they were looking forward to joining high school sports teams.

“I’m excited to find my passion,” Anderson-Morris said. “I look forward to joining softball, volleyball and going to college after high school.”

Monday is the first day of school for Santa Barbara Unified School District students.

Classes at nearby Goleta Union School District schools begin on Wednesday.

