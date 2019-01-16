San Marcos High Parents Speak Out at Principal-Recruitment Meeting

District brought on Leadership Associates firm to help with search; Santa Barbara Unified expects to make a hire in April

About 20 San Marcos High School parents attended a meeting at the school's library Tuesday night to talk about what they want to see in a new principal.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District hired Fred Van Leuven, a consultant with the firm Leadership Associates to facilitate a meeting with the parents as the district launches a full recruitment to replace Ed Behrens, who was demoted from principal to junior high school teacher.

School board members last year hired Arizona school administrator Richard Rundhaug to serve as the interim principal.

Van Leuven asked parents what characteristics they want to see in a new principal, and what they think are the school's strengths and weaknesses.

Parent Peggy Ochoa said she hopes the new principal speaks Spanish and English, has a sense of cultural awareness, and knows how to make students, teachers and staff feel included on campus.

“The campus is divided,” Ochoa said.

Controversy and has surrounded San Marcos High School during the past year after the school board voted to demote Behrens. Hundreds of parents rallied in support of Behrens, who they believed was made the fall guy over the district's handling of a social media threat a year ago.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, the social media threat investigation involved a group of male students who made chat room posts that listed female students and derogatory and vulgar descriptions of them. Investigators also looked into a threatening video that was created by a male student with what appears to be an antique musket.

Behrens, who in May filed a lawsuit against the district, has worked at the district for 27 years.

One of the parents who spoke during the meeting Tuesday night said “there is a lot of hurt in the community” and the new principal must focus on healing.

"“We really need to have a voice in this process,” said parent Delene Goodell Bliss. “It has to be transparent. We all have to be involved in the hiring process.”

She hopes the district and the board make a good choice.

“I love the school. I really hope this process is successful in finding a principal that is passionate about the school,” she said.

Parents said they want a new principal who is local and knows the community, someone who “understands the needs of all students,” someone who is focused on building relationships, and “someone who is in it for the long haul.”

They also commented that the new principal should be “someone who can answer and acknowledge and email" and another said the new principal should have a background in conflict resolution.

Some parents expressed concern that no one from the district attended Tuesday's meeting. The SBUSD Board of Education was meeting, at the same time, 10 miles away at its headquarters for a regular meeting.

Asked about the conflicting timing, school board member Laura Capps said the district should have scheduled the two meetings on separate nights to maximize participation.

“The scheduling was unfortunate and the fact that we weren’t able to observe the parent meeting should in no way reflect my engagement as a board member,” Capps said. “Finding a fantastic principal for San Marcos High School is extremely important as is having a transparent and inclusive process.”

Capps was the only board member a year ago to vote against demoting Behrens, and several new members have joined the Board of Education since that vote.

In a statement to Noozhawk through the district's public information officer Lauren Bianchi Klemann, Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said: “The hiring of the principal for San Marcos High School is one of the highest priorities for the district and Board of Education with multiple opportunities for stakeholder input about the characteristics, qualities, and experiences desired for the next principal. This includes opportunities for input via an online survey provided by Leadership Associates to families and posted to the websites of the district and San Marcos High School.”

Parents have until Friday to complete the survey.

At Tuesday's meeting, parents said San Marcos High School's strengths are its great teachers, heavy parental involvement, a strong library and librarian, robust academies, the block schedule and the fact that students feel safe on campus. Its “challenges" include high turnover in special education, truancy, and a sense of disconnect between the school and the district.

Parents also said it was important for the new principal to first be an advocate for San Marcos, and not “a puppet for the district.”

SBUSD paid Van Leuven's firm $12,500 to help with the recruitment search of the new principal.

Leadership Associates collect applications, screen candidates, and perform background checks. Van Leuven will work with Matsuoka, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Shawn Carey and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources John Becchio to choose four finalists to interview.

Interviews are scheduled for March 12, with panels including district administrators, school staff, students and parents, according to the district.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the new principal at the April 2 meeting.

