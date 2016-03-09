San Marcos High School Presents ‘9 to 5: The Musical’

San Marcos High School presents its spring production: 9 to 5: The Musical, based on the outrageously humorous hit movie from 1980.

With themes of revenge and finding independence, strong female characters join together to get back at their chauvinist boss. Watch these three powerful women fight for equality.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Grammy Award-winner Dolly Parton, the laughter goes around the clock when three secretaries — Judy (Rebekah Mann), newly divorced and working for the first time in her life; Violet (Carly Johnson), single mom and head secretary; and bold, blonde and beautiful Doralee (Megan Wilson) — plan to take down their arrogant boss, Mr. Hart (Ryan Ostendorf) for all of his disrespect and wrongdoings.

Full of fashionable ’70s clothing and musical dance numbers that will have you rocking out in your seat, this show is a must see.

If you’re a sucker for rooting for the underdog, you’re in luck because this time there are three. San Marcos’s production of 9 to 5 is sure to excite and stun audiences this May with its riotous plot twists, hard-hitting emotions and unbelievable talent.

Riley Berris is the show’s director, with vocal direction by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, conducting by Michael Kiyoi, choreography by Jessica Hambright, set and lighting design by Theodore Michael Dolas, costume design by Marian Azdril and book by Patricia Resnick.

Performances will take place May 5-7 and 12-14 at 7 p.m. in the San Marcos High School Theater, located at 4750 Hollister Avenue.

Tickets cost $14 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors and $6 for royal card holders. They can be purchased at the door or online at www.shopsmroyals.org.

For more information, visit www.smhstheaterdept.com/show-dates/.

— Marilyn Johnson is a parent volunteer for San Marcos High School.