Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High School Presents ‘9 to 5: The Musical’

San Marcos’s drama department will perform its production of “9 to 5” in March 2016. Click to view larger
San Marcos’s drama department will perform its production of “9 to 5” in March 2016. (San Marcos High School photo)
By Marilyn Johnson for San Marcos High School | March 9, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

San Marcos High School presents its spring production: 9 to 5: The Musical, based on the outrageously humorous hit movie from 1980.

With themes of revenge and finding independence, strong female characters join together to get back at their chauvinist boss. Watch these three powerful women fight for equality.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Grammy Award-winner Dolly Parton, the laughter goes around the clock when three secretaries — Judy (Rebekah Mann), newly divorced and working for the first time in her life; Violet (Carly Johnson), single mom and head secretary; and bold, blonde and beautiful Doralee (Megan Wilson) — plan to take down their arrogant boss, Mr. Hart (Ryan Ostendorf) for all of his disrespect and wrongdoings.

Full of fashionable ’70s clothing and musical dance numbers that will have you rocking out in your seat, this show is a must see.

If you’re a sucker for rooting for the underdog, you’re in luck because this time there are three. San Marcos’s production of 9 to 5 is sure to excite and stun audiences this May with its riotous plot twists, hard-hitting emotions and unbelievable talent.

Riley Berris is the show’s director, with vocal direction by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, conducting by Michael Kiyoi, choreography by Jessica Hambright, set and lighting design by Theodore Michael Dolas, costume design by Marian Azdril and book by Patricia Resnick.

Performances will take place May 5-7 and 12-14 at 7 p.m. in the San Marcos High School Theater, located at 4750 Hollister Avenue.

Tickets cost $14 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors and $6 for royal card holders. They can be purchased at the door or online at www.shopsmroyals.org.

For more information, visit www.smhstheaterdept.com/show-dates/.

— Marilyn Johnson is a parent volunteer for San Marcos High School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 