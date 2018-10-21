Monday, October 22 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Interim San Marcos High Principal Taking Full Advantage of Opportunity

Richard Rundhaug tackling campus safety, college and career readiness, and student performance — while also learning how to surf

Richard Rundhaug Click to view larger
Before he was hired as interim principal of San Marcos High School, Richard Rundhaug spent more than 28 years as an educator in Arizona. “This was a good opportunity,” he says. “I’m having more fun than I anticipated.” (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 21, 2018 | 11:40 p.m.

Students and staff at San Marcos High School saw a new face greeting them on the first day of school this year.

Santa Barbara Unified School District trustees voted 4-1 to hire Richard Rundhaug as the interim principal, with trustees Ismael Paredes Ulloa, Kate Parker, Jackie Reid and Wendy Sims-Moten in favor and Laura Capps in dissent.

According to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann, the search for a permanent principal will begin in February.

Rundhaug has filled various roles in multiple school districts in Arizona for more than 28 years, including as a school administrator, superintendent, assistant superintendent, director of research and assessment, principal and teacher. This is his first time as a high school principal.

“I was at a point where I wanted to break into the California market,” he told Noozhawk. “This was a good opportunity. I’m having more fun than I anticipated.”

As the new principal, the first priorities for the year were developing a smooth transition and learning the faces who make up the school.

The new hire comes after a series of incidents on the campus at 4750 Hollister Ave., and the district governing board’s demotion of Principal Ed Behrens.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department in January investigated a group of male students who allegedly had posted lists of female students in social-media chatrooms, along with vulgar and derogatory descriptions of them.

Graffiti messages threatening violence were also discovered on the campus, and a student was arrested for setting off a firework on campus.

“When I first got here, there was a lot of sensitivity, given the situations,” Rundhaug explained. “What I had to work on was meeting with as many people as possible, and settle those waters of uncertainty and concern.”

In a time of increased security, especially in school settings, he said safety is a top priority when it comes to San Marcos’ daily operations.

“A sense of presence and safety on the campus is another thing I want to focus on,” Rundhaug said. “We developed a plan so the administrators are seen on campus much more than in the past. I think that presence has a huge impact on safety.”

He said San Marcos High is practicing monthly safety drills.

Rundhaug spoke of encountering an active shooter incident during a high school baseball game in Arizona, and how training helped keep the students safe.

“I’m one of the few superintendents in the country who had an active shooter where no one was shot or injured,” he said. “I attribute that to the fact that we practiced all of the time.

“We had just practiced the month before what to do at an athletic event,” he continued. “Frankly, it saved lives. I’m a big believer in ongoing practice; my personal experience tells me that ongoing practice makes a huge difference in those situations.”

As principal, Rundhaug said he wants to promote instructional goals like increasing the number of students graduating college and/or career ready. California’s new school ranking system revealed last year — the California School Dashboard — is a new system for evaluating school performance.

“I have met with our counselors, and they are going to meet with every student to achieve those college and career-ready standards as possible,” he said. “I’m working closely with the district.”

Another priority is increasing the effectiveness of grade-specific groups called professional learning communities.

In his free time, Rundhaug is trying out sports popular in California coastal cities.

“I’ve picked up surfing,” he said, pointing to a picture on his desk of him and his son holding surfboards. “I’ve enjoyed that, and bicycling.

“I’m having an outstanding personal and professional experience since I have been here.”

