San Marcos High School Theater Students to Stage ‘Les Misérables’ in May

By David Holmes for the San Marcos Performing Arts Department | April 7, 2014 | 11:01 a.m.

It’s a story that has become the world's longest-running musical, seen by more than 50 million people worldwide, in 38 countries and translated into 21 languages.

This May, for two spectacular weekends, San Marcos High School’s Performing Arts Department will proudly present the full production of Les Misérables.

Originally written and scored by Alain Boublil and Claude Michel Schonberg, the musical is based on Victor Hugo’s epic novel about political revolution, redemption and social change in 19th century France.

The inspiring tale follows the life of Jean Valjean (Geoffrey Lambeth), a man who spent 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread and who is determined to reinvent himself. Throughout the play, he is hounded by his tormentor, police inspector Javert (Paul Zink).

Valjean befriends the desperate prostitute Fantine (Rebekah Mann), adopts her daughter, Cosette (Emily Paulson), and spends his life trying to do right.

Les Miserables
Rebekah Mann plays   Fantine and Geoffrey Lambeth is Jean Valjean in San Marcos' production of Les Misérables. (San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department photo)

As time marches on and France heads into revolution in the 1830s, a group of young idealists make a heroic stand for liberty and freedom. With soaring music, stirring lyrics and amazing voices, this unforgettable musical explodes with multiple stories and life-changing events.

San Marcos High School has a reputation of putting on high-caliber, spectacular shows, and this year may prove to be the Performing Arts Department’s greatest presentation. The play is directed by retiring theater director David Holmes, with musical direction by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, orchestra direction by Michael Kiyoi and costume design by Marian Azdril.

So don’t wait. Tickets for production are sure to go fast. Get your tickets today for San Marcos High School’s production of Les Misérables.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 1-3 and May 8-10 in the San Marcos theater, 4750 Hollister Ave. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or call 805.967.4581 or click here to order online.

— David Holmes is the theater director for the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department.

