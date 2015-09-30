San Marcos High School Theater Department to Present ‘The Laramie Project’

Advice

In 1998, a student named Matthew Shepard from Laramie, Wyo. was kidnapped, beaten and left to die because he was gay. In 2009, Congress passed The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

A full seventeen years after Matthew Shepard’s murder, our country passed a federal law allowing people who are homosexual to marry each other. Yet, homophobia still exists all over America.

This year, San Marcos High School takes on the impactful play, “The Laramie Project,” based in and around the 1998 tragedy.

Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project traveled to Laramie the months following the attack and over the course of a year and a half, conducted over 200 interviews meeting the people of the town who were affected by the murder.

These interviews were collected, transcribed and configured in order to create a play that explores the vast expanse of human emotion in reaction to this hateful crime.

This November, see thirteen San Marcos students (Amanda Albrecht, Jackson Cocciolone, Alex Feller, Jason Gonzalez Larsen, Kai Kadlec, Mary Maillard, Nyrie Mietzke, Olivia O' Brien, Eddie O'Toole, Ryan Ostendorf, Dia Rabin, Avery Sorenson and Megan Wilson) take on this heavy and topical material as an ensemble representing over 75 people from the town.

This is an important show, never done by a high school in Santa Barbara, and is not to be missed. This play is PG-13.

Showtimes are 7 p.m., Nov. 12–14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at San Marcos High School Theater, 4750 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA, 93110.

Tickets may be purchased the door or online at shopsmroyals.org.

— Riley Berris is the theater director at San Marcos High School.