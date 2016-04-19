San Marcos High School to Host Congressional Candidates Forum

This May, the San Marcos High School Associated Student Body and Leadership class will host a forum open to all candidates running for California’s 24th congressional district seat.

The event will be held Thursday, May 19, 2016, in the San Marcos High School Auditorium and will be open to the public. The forum will begin at 7 p.m. and will last approximately three hours.

The event will consist of a series of 10 student-formulated questions that each candidate will have 90 seconds to answer. The questions will range from issues such as immigration, foreign policy, domestic policy, social issues and more.

In addition, each candidate will have the opportunity to give 60 second opening and closing statements. There will also be a 15 minute time window where members of the community will be able to ask specific candidates questions.

All local media and community members are invited to this event. For more information or to ask any questions, contact Event Director Grace Ingram at [email protected] or Teacher Advisor Aaron Solis at [email protected].

— Grace Ingram represents San Marcos High School.