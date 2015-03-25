San Marcos High School Awarded 7 CIF-SS Academic Team Championships

San Marcos High School was awarded seven CIF-Southern Section Ford Academic Team Championships on Tuesday.

Boys basketball, girls soccer, boys swim and dive, boys track and field, girls track and field, girls volleyball and boys water polo all had the highest cumulative non-weighted grade point average for their sport.

The seven Academic Team Championships were the most of any school in Southern Section, which is comprised of 575 schools. In addition, San Marcos had the most number of teams in the top five of their respective sports. The runner-ups included boys golf and girls cross-country. In third place were boys tennis and girls water polo. Wrestling took fourth place, while boys cross-country and boys volleyball were in fifth place.

All 22 San Marcos athletic teams had over a 3.0 GPA. San Marcos has been the highest-rated public high school in all of Southern Section over the past six years for student athletes’ GPA.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District was well represented not only by San Marcos but also by Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara high schools. Dos Pueblos won two CIF-SS Ford Academic championships, with its softball and girls tennis programs having the highest GPA in their sports. Santa Barbara High’s girls water polo program also won a CIF-SS Ford Academic Championship. Dos Pueblos had four other programs finish in the top five: girls basketball, girls soccer, boys swim and dive, and boys track and field. Santa Barbara’s girls soccer and girls track and field also finished in the top five of their sports.

In addition, each school can name a female and male Student Athlete of the Year, which must be a senior who has maintained at least a 3.5 non-weighted GPA over the last three years, earned a varsity letter in at least one sport and is involved with other co-curricular activities on campus. San Marcos has named Ashley Julio (soccer, track) and Colin Welsh (football, lacrosse) as their Student Athletes of the Year. Dos Pueblos has named Michael Nam (golf) and Angela Penza (soccer) as their Student Athletes of the Year.

All the championship teams will be honored in an on-field pre-game ceremony at the April 22 Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim game.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.