San Marcos High School’s Pearl Shen Wins Channelkeeper Student Art Show

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | March 11, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

Awards have been presented to the finalists in the 2013 Channelkeeper Student Art Show during an artists’ reception and ceremony. Entries were received from local public and private high school students.

The student show is part of the Downtown First Thursday Program. Fifty of the 250 entries submitted will be on display throughout the month of March at Jodi House, 625 Chapala St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (The gallery is used for classes and meetings throughout the day. If you want to make sure you will be able to view the work, it is recommended you call Jodi House in advance at 805.563.2882 x3.)

Santa Barbara Channelkeepers monitors the health of marine habitats in the Santa Barbara Channel, including kelp forests, eelgrass meadows and marine protected areas. This year the theme centered around protecting our community’s watershed: “What the Channel and watershed mean to me.”

And the winners are ...

» First Place: Pearl Shen, San Marcos High School

» Second Place: Vani Winick, Santa Barbara High School

» Third Place: Matthew Freegard, Dos Pueblos High School

» Jurors’ Choice Award: Loren McFarlane, San Marcos High School

» Honorable Mention: Helen Yang, Dos Pueblos High School

» Honorable Mention: Alyssa Lane, San Marcos High School

» Honorable Mention: Yazmin Duarte, Santa Barbara High School

» Honorable Mention: Natalie Wyss, Dos Pueblos High School

» Environmental Ethic Award: Kristina Vucci, Dos Pueblos High School

Participating schools and artists from the Santa Barbara Unified School District were:

Dos Pueblos High School

Jodi Balster, Kandice Boydston, Agnetta Cleland, Isabella Darke, Johnny Delacruz, Cowen Farales, Matthew Freegard, Tina Javanbakht, Alexandra Kirchoff, Shayla Ousey, Laurie Recinos, Yasmine Romero, Michelle Sevilla, Tucker Snider, Jayson Williams, Julia Woodbury, Natalie Wyss, Helen Yang and Kristina Vucci

San Marcos High School

Natalie Anderson, Evelyn Bobadilla, Sam Brenner, Fiona Chandrasekaran, Alyssa Katich, Sam Kilpatrick, Alyssa Lane, Loren McFarlane, Paul Nemerishin, Breanna Pico, Woodlyn Rhodes, Pearl Shen and Rebecca Vasquez

Santa Barbara High School

Alexis Aquilino, Danielle Baeza, Marc Conliffe, Yazmin Duarte, Camille Dupuis, Julia Kupiec, Karly Laurence, David Pulido, Morgan Remy, April Rhodes and Vani (Alana) Winick

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator at the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

