San Marcos High Thespians Venture ‘Into the Woods’

Happily ever after is not all it appears to be

The San Marcos High School Performing Arts Department will present the Tony award-winning musical Into The Woods at 7 p.m. May 3-5 and May 10-12 in the school auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Directed by Riley Berris, Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods is a musical journey based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters.

Familiar themes of happily ever after are questioned as real-life predicaments are encountered in the characters' attempts to make dreams come true.

Into The Woods stars such characters as Cinderella (Elise Aquilon), Little Red Riding Hood (Maddie Thomas), Jack (Dillon Stave) and Rapunzel (Emily Steidl).

They are joined by new characters such as the Witch (Ariana Rubio), who has placed a curse on the Baker (Eddie O’Toole) and his wife (Lily McWhirter).

This wickedly funny musical begins through the eyes of the Narrator as he introduces the characters through their wishful desires.

Cinderella wishes to go to the King's Festival; Jack needs his cow Milky White to give milk; and the Baker and Baker’s Wife hope they can have a child.

As each story unfolds and the characters must venture into the woods to fulfill their dreams, issues of morality, courage and sacrifice are revealed.

They must face off against a giant and a witch to maintain stability. They must confront issues of identity and self-sacrifice. And ultimately, we realize The Woods are not just a physical place but also a place of growth, beauty and tragedy as the characters unite and change together.

This joyful, poignant play leaves the audience wondering: What really happens after happily ever after?

Ticket costs are: general $14; students/seniors, $10; Royal Card holders, $6. Group rates also are available. Tickets will be for sale at the door before each show and in advance at the San Marcos website http://shopsmroyals.org.

— Kevin Acuna for San Marcos High School.