San Marcos High to Celebrate 50 Years

San Marcos High School alumni and supporters are planning a gala event to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary in 2008. Anyone interested in helping to plan the event, or who would like to be on the mailing list for invitations and updates should contact Cara Gamberdella (Class of 1990) at
[email protected] or 805.683.7336.
"I am committed to giving back as a proud alumna and community supporter," said Gamberdella, a former SMHS English and journalism teacher. "San Marcos has been a very important part of my life and my family’s life here in Santa Barbara."
The committee is headed by assistant principal Ed Behrens and includes Joan Cotich, Diane Dodwell, Holly Eubank, Sadie Hall, Susan Kipp, Shawn Ricci, Helen Murdoch, Aaron Solis and Debbie Keys Thomas.
The date of the celebration — which will be an evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment and Royals’ nostalgia and will be open to all former students, staff and community supporters — is not yet determined, but the party is slated for February or March.