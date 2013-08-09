San Marcos Girls Track, Cross Country Teams Win State Academic Championships

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Friday that San Marcos High School won two CIF State Academic Team Championships for the 2012-13 school year.

The Royals girls cross-country team (team GPA 3.94) and girls track and field (team GPA 3.91) were two of 30 teams recognized for having the highest combined GPA in their sports for the entire state of California, based on an unweighted 4.0 scale.

San Marcos was one of five schools to receive multiple awards this year. There are more than 1,500 CIF-affiliated high schools. The school will receive banners that will be displayed in the Maury Halleck Gymnasium later this year.

“I am very proud of our amazing student athletes. They are deserving of this recognition for their hard work and determination both in the classroom and in their sport," Principal Ed Behrens said. "Additionally, they were able to achieve to this level only with the great support of their coaches and teachers. San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara is producing some of the top scholar athletes in the State of California."

This past April, the girls cross country, girls track and boys basketball teams were recognized by the CIF-Southern Section as CIF-SS Academic Team Champions. When accounting for State Academic Champions, Section Academic Champions and top five finishes, San Marcos has been the top rated school for student athletes in the CIF-Southern Section for the past five years.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.