San Marcos High’s Resurfaced Pool Deck Makes a Splash

San Marcos High School this week celebrated the completion of its pool deck-resurfacing project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $715,000 resurfacing project, made possible by Measure I community bond funds, was finished over the summer. The funds helped the district proactively replace failing concrete, to create a safe environment for students and athletes.

“Aquatics are very important for San Marcos. It’s a part of what makes our Royals so proud,” said Isabel Huerta, Associated Student Body president.

“Celebrating milestones, like the completion of this project, give us an opportunity to say thank you to the community for believing and investing in us,” she said. “This will not go unrecognized by the many students who make use of this space every day.”

“Quality facilities make a big difference in student learning,” said Jacqueline Reid, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board president. “In addition to champion winning athletic programs, the school teaches 125-175 students per year how to swim.

“The culture and curriculum of our physical education department helps give all students the confidence to enjoy the beauty and fun of our nearby beaches and lakes,” she said.

The San Marcos High School physical education department teaches students of varying swimming abilities.

The curriculum includes: snorkeling, water safety, swim training, ocean training, survival swim, and culmination beach body swim at the end of the year. Access to pools is a limiting factor on student’s ability to be water safe.

In November 2016, Santa Barbara Unified School District received $193 million in bond funds to invest in safe, modernized facilities throughout the district (elementary, junior high and high schools).

The district is moving forward on using these local resources by upgrading learning environments in every school.

Projects completed over the summer include renovation of the multipurpose rooms at Harding University Partnership and Roosevelt Elementary, as well as installing a new, modernized fire alarm system at McKinley Elementary School.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.