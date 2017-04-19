Boys Volleyball
San Marcos Hitters Too Much for Ventura
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 19, 2017 | 8:25 p.m.
Grant Smith was a perfect 7 for 7 and the San Marcos volleyball team hit .405 as a team in blowing out Ventura, 25-9, 25-21,25-12 in a Channel League match on the road Wednesday.
Ryder Rivadeneyra led the Royals with 11 kills, while Fred Ysebrands had eight and Parker Bittner and Clay Nerdin each added six.
San Marcos hosts Santa Barbara on Thursday night.
