San Marcos Holds Off Santa Ynez in Second Half, Wins 16-15

Water Polo

San Marcos held off a second-half comeback by Santa Ynez and escaped with a 16-15 non-league water polo victory on Thursday at home.

The Royals took command in the first half and led 11-6. But the Pirates stepped up their offense and scored five goals in the third period to pull to 14-11 and cut it to one goal in the fourth period.

"We played really well offensively today and led throughout most of the game," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "We did make some mistakes down the end that made the game way too close for comfort."

Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski was pleased how his team fought back and made it a close game.

"Down by six at half, I was happy with our team's resilience to come back to within one," he said. "We missed some key opportunities and their goalie did a great job of blocking most of our attempts at goal."

Jack Phreaner made seven saves for Royals.

On offense, Lorenzo Bertocco played a strong game, scoring five goals. Sam Fuller led the way for the Royals with six goals, James Oriskovich had three and Trevor Ricci added two.

Santa Ynez got four goals each from Keller Haws and Nolan Morrison, three goals form Henry Allen and two from Clayton Davidson. Haws also had three steal, three assists and three drawn ejections. Goalke Tristan Durbiano had eight saves.

The Pirates, who join the Channel League next season, compete next week in the final Los Padres League tournament.

San Marcos finishes the regular season Tuesday at home against Dos Pueblos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.