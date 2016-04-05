San Marcos’ Ian Churchill Shuts Out Ventura, 4-0

Baseball

San Marcos scored four runs in the first inning and Ian Churchill made them stand up as he threw a complete-game 4-0 shutout against Ventura in a Channel League baseball game on Tuesday.

Churchill struck out six and allowed five hits, and the Royals evened their league record to 1-1 and improved to 9-4 overall.

Churchill was staked to an early lead thanks to RBI singles by Blake Katsev and Matt Neal and a two-run double by Mason Metcalfe

Neal and Josh Kang both went 2 for 3, and Kang scored a run.

San Marcos plays host to Santa Barbara on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

