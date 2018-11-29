San Marcos’ Improved Defense Keys Win Against Santa Paula at Fillmore Tourney

Girls Basketball

San Marcos held Santa Paula without a field goal in the fourth quarter and outscored the Cardinals 18-4 en route to a 39-21 girls basketball victory on Thursday in the second round of games at the Fillmore Tournament.

"They had three players combine for 33 of their 45 points last week when we lost to them," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "Tonight, we held those three to six combined points.

"I was very happy with the defensive effort by everyone. Hopefully, we can use this positive and continue to build on it."



Senior Alex Guardagno scored 10 points to lead the Royals and Leticia Romero added seven, all coming in the fourth quarter.

Megan Cunnison was a force on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds, and Fran Pereira had five steals.