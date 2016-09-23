San Marcos Improves to 9-1 in Golf

Golf

Mackenzie McBride shot a 43 in windy conditions to lead San Marcos to a non-league girls golf win over Buckley at Sandpiper Golf Course on Friday.

The Royals shot 246 as a team. Buckley didn't have a team score as it was unable to finish due to a lack of a full team -- two players withdrew due to illness.

Alex Manion shot a 47 and Lauren Pitchford carded a 49 in the win.

The Royals (9-1) have a big Channel League match against Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at Glen Annie Golf Course.

San Marcos Scores

Mackenzie McBride - 43, medalist

Alex Manion - 47

Lauren Pitchford - 49

Alex Pitchford- 53

Amanda Chen - 54

