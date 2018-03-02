San Marcos is 3-0 at Redondo Tournament

San Marcos won three matches to earn a spot in the gold division at the Redondo Invitational boys volleyball tournament on Friday.
The Royals swept San Pedro (25-20, 25-12) and Cerritos (25-21, 25-23) and won three-set match agianst Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks (25-15, 17-25, 15-12).
The tournament moves into double-elimination rounds on Saturday.
