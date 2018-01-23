San Marcos is Inducting 6 Athletes, 3 Iconic Coaches Into Athletic Hall of Fame

San Marcos is inducting an amazing group of athletes and three coaching icons into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb.

The induction ceremony and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at Decker's. Ticket ionformation can be found at royalpridefoundation.org.

Adrienne Binder Brown (swimming, Class of 2003), Anthony Califano (wrestling, football, Class of 1985), Jason Donnelly (volleyball, football, soccer, Class of 1991), Michael McGinnis (golf, basketball, Class of 1968), Erica Menzel Downing (volleyball, basketball, track & field, Class of 2000) and Ken Newendorp (soccer, football, baseball, Class of 1996) are the athlete inductees.

All six excelled as student athletes for San Marcos and in college. They've also made significant contributions to the community, said San Marcos athletic director Abe Jahadhmy.

The coaches being honored include Maury Halleck, Sut Pualioa and John Stoney.

"These legendary three men shaped San Marcos athletics, and the path they burned across their time remains today," said Jahadhmy.