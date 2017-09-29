San Marcos’ Jackie Moreno and Bronwen Smith Set Personal Records in Loss to Simi Valley

The San Marcos girls golf team fell to Simi Valley 212-245 on Thursday at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai despite seeing a few players set personal records.
Jackie Moreno and Bronwen Smith each shot their lowest career scores, with a 48 and 52, respectively.
Simi Valley's Riley White took home medalist honors with a 39 on the par-36 course. Sofia Tasca shot a 46 to lead the Royals.
San Marcos falls to 2-7-1 on the season and takes on rival Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.
Scores:
San Marcos - 245
Sofia Tasca - 46
Alex Manion - 47
Jackie Moreno - 48
Bronwen Smith - 52
Bella Wygant - 52
Simi Valley - 212
Riley White - 39
Emily Rodnunsky - 43
Stella Maples - 43
Sajel Parsi - 44
Madison Wade - 44
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.