San Marcos’ James Oriskovich, Santa Barbara’s Claire Stotts Named Athletes of the Week

James Oriskovich of San Marcos High and Claire Stotts of Santa Barbara were selected as Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Oriskovich is a 6-7 senior center on the water polo team who scored five goals in an 11-9 overtime win over Santa Barbara. He notched a goal in each overtime period to help the Royals take the Channel League opener.

Stotts, the No. 1 player on the Dons’ girls tennis squad, rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat DP’s No. 1 player 6-4 and won her other two matches to lead the Dons to an 11-7 triumph in a battle for second place in the Channel League.

Male honorable mentions were Dane Sterndahl (San Marcos football), Noah Billingsley (UCSB soccer) and Jack Deardorff (Cate football).

Female honorable mention went to Emilia Petrachi (UCSB volleyball player who set the career record for digs with 1,750), Malia Haller (Santa Barbara High golf), Alex Manion (San Marcos golf) and Madison Funk (San Marcos cross country).