San Marcos High School Jazz Band Scores First Place in Santa Barbara Jazz Festival

The San Marcos High School Jazz Band took first place at the Santa Barbara Jazz Festival on Saturday.

They performed four jazz charts, including "Round Midnight" by Thelonious Monk, "I'm Beginning to See the Light" by Duke Ellington, "Four" by Miles Davis and "Swing State" by James Miley.

They were judged on solos, intonation, time, articulation, balance/blend, dynamics, style/interpretation and choice of material/presentation. It was a close festival where San Marcos edged out Dos Pueblos 160-152 to win.

After a great start to the year with a first-place finish at the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival, San Marcos worked hard to finish the year on a high note.

"It's a good feeling knowing we went into the performance playing the best we were capable and were recognized for our hard work," senior tenor saxophone player Ryan Wiener said.

Other awards included senior alto saxophone player Matthew Jimenez and junior trumpet player Stephen Ziliotto, who were recognized for their outstanding solos.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.