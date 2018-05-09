San Marcos’ Jenny Nnoli, Matt Mills Named Athletes of the Week

Sports

Jenny Nnoli of San Marcos track and field and Matt Mills of San Marcos swimming were named Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday.

Nnoli won the 200-meter dash at the Channel League championships with a season-best time of 25.35. She also won the 100-meter with 12.36. The UCLA-bound athlete led both the Royals' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams to victory.

Mills led San Marcos to its first outright Channel League boys swimming championship in 41 years. He posted a winning school-record times in both the 50-meter freestyle with 21.30 and the 100 free in 46.26 seconds. He was also part of a record-setting 200 medley relay team. Mills qualified for CIF prelims in all three events as well as in the 400 free relay.

Female athlete runners-up included Maija Ninness (San Marcos swimming) and Allie Jones (San Marcos track and field).

On the boys' side, the honorable mentions were Isaiah Veal (Bishop Diego track and field) and Preston Gommersall (Santa Barbara High golf).

