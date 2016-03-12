Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

San Marcos’ Jenny Nnoli Sets Ventura Invite Record in 100

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 12, 2016 | 4:52 p.m.

Sophomore sprinter Jenny Nnoli set a meet record in winning the 100 meters to highlight a good day for San Marcos' track and field team at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday.

Nnoli won in 12.56 to lead five winners for the Royals. She also ran on a second-place 4x100 relay team with Allie Jones, Olivia Jones and Danielle Anderson. They ran a season-best time of 49.50.

Tyson Miller captured the boys 400 in 51.48, Devon Block-Funkhouser won the 300 hurdles in 46.7, Chloe Allen took top honors in the shot put at 34-10.5 and the distance medley relay team took first with a team of Delaney Werner, Carolyn Weisman, Maya Adornetto and Erica Schroeder.

Allie Jones was second in the 100 hurdles with a season-best of 15.74 and Matt Hempy places sixth in a  strong 100 hurdles race in a PR of 11.33.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 