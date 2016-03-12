San Marcos’ Jenny Nnoli Sets Ventura Invite Record in 100

Track & Field

Sophomore sprinter Jenny Nnoli set a meet record in winning the 100 meters to highlight a good day for San Marcos' track and field team at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday.

Nnoli won in 12.56 to lead five winners for the Royals. She also ran on a second-place 4x100 relay team with Allie Jones, Olivia Jones and Danielle Anderson. They ran a season-best time of 49.50.

Tyson Miller captured the boys 400 in 51.48, Devon Block-Funkhouser won the 300 hurdles in 46.7, Chloe Allen took top honors in the shot put at 34-10.5 and the distance medley relay team took first with a team of Delaney Werner, Carolyn Weisman, Maya Adornetto and Erica Schroeder.

Allie Jones was second in the 100 hurdles with a season-best of 15.74 and Matt Hempy places sixth in a strong 100 hurdles race in a PR of 11.33.

