Water Polo

San Marcos Jumps on San Clemente Quickly, Rolls to 14-6 CIF First-Round Win

Piper Smith goes off for 4 goals in first period; Royals advance to Division 1 quarterfinals

Piper Smith had a big game offensively for San Marcos in the CIF playoff opener, scoring four goals in the first period against San Clemente.
Piper Smith had a big game offensively for San Marcos in the CIF playoff opener, scoring four goals in the first period against San Clemente. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 15, 2017 | 10:37 p.m.

Piper Smith led a San Marcos offensive barrage in the first period, scoring four of the Royals' seven goals and igniting the No. 3 seeded team to a 14-6 victory over San Clemente in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoffs on Monday at the San Marcos pool.

The Royals, a final four team last year, play will play host to Corona del Mar in a Saturday quarterfinal at Santa Barbara High at 1 p.m.

Smith, noted more for her defensive play, got the Royals' offense going, scoring the first two goals of the game. Sarah Owens followed with a goal off a set-up by Paige Hauschild and Smith finished a terrific two-pass sequence as San Marcos jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first three minutes of the game and a stirring rendition of the national anthem by freshman player Hannah Meyer.

Brittany Prentice applies defensive pressure on San Clemente's Alleanna Clark.
Brittany Prentice applies defensive pressure on San Clemente’s Alleanna Clark. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

"Piper did a really great job in the first quarter," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "We actually really worked on all those (offensive) skills yesterday, so, as a coach, it really matters."

San Clemente (17-13-0) converted on a power play at the 3:07 mark before Smith struck again. Freshman Cassidy Miller scored her first CIF playoff goal and Lili Akin made it 7-1. It was 7-3 at the end of quarter.

"We came out and tried to play our best a the beginning. They were really aggressive and didn't let down the entire game. Hat's off to them. I think they played a very good game," Roth said of San Clemente.

The scoring slowed in the second quarter, with each team scoring once. Miller scored on a power play and Savannah Burns put one away for the Tritons to make it 8-3 at halftime.

"We knew we had a tall job ahead of us, but it would have been nice to come out and really try to take it to them," San Clemente coach Logan Powell said. "That's what you got to do as a lower seed, come out and try to punch them in the face, so to speak, and let them know we're here to play, we're here to go. We didn't quite do that and in the long run that cost us."

San Clemente gained momentum in the third period. Alison Echelberger made a great mover around a defender and scored to cut the San Marcos lead to 9-5. The Tritons forced a Royals' misfire and were setting up to narrow the deficit to three goals. But Hauschild stole San Clemente's momentum with one of her five steals in the game.

Hauschild was tightly marked at the offensive end, but she made a huge impact with her defense.

"If you saw how they were playing her, how physical it was for her, that was one of their goals: don't let her touch the ball," said Roth of San Clemente's tactics. 

Paige Hauschild wards off San Clemente's Caroline Christl as she winds up for a shot.
Paige Hauschild wards off San Clemente’s Caroline Christl as she winds up for a shot. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk phot)

So Hauschild got the majority of her touches as a defender.

"She's a game changer, not to mention the probably five steals she had in the course of the game that let to three goals and all that. Defensively, she was basically perfect, When you look at those things, it's a big deal."

San Marcos (24-5) cashed in on the steal, with Brittany Prentice breaking free from a defender and scoring inside with 10 seconds left in the third period to boost the lead to 10-5.

Miller and Hauschild scored back-to-back goals and Ella Prentice drew a penalty shot, which the USC-bound Hauschild converted for a 13-5 lead with 5:20 to go in the game.

Miler and Hauschild each scored three goals and Akin, Sarah Owens, Maddie Owens and Prentice had one each. Tera Richardson and Brooklyn Aguilera each scored two for San Clemente.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

