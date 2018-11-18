San Marcos JV Girls Capture Santa Paula Tournament Title

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos junior varsity girls basketball team won the Santa Paula JV Winter Classic title on Saturday with a 52-26 victory over Moorpark.

The Royals went 3-0 in the tournament. They routed Newbury Park, 41-19, in their opener on Thursday and beat Fillmore in Friday's semifinals, 50-32.

San Marcos was led by sophomores Ava Cannizzarro and McKenna Gemberling and freshman Ariel Plourde.

