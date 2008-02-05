San Marcos JV Team Falls to Buena, 2-1

The San Marcos girls’ junior varsity soccer team continued to play solidly but lost a heart-breaker to Buena on Tuesday, 2-1. Among the San Marcos standouts was Marie Brashears, who was always first to the ball and made solid runs to create space. Jillian Hirsch stepped in on defense after an injury and kept the D stablized. Hayden Pugh controlled the middle well, and Chelsea Friedman scored her first league goal, which was stet up by Christine Sienicki.
Mark Mutal coaches San Marcos’ junior varsity girl’s soccer team.