San Marcos JVs Top Dos Pueblos, 2-0

San Marcos’ JV Lady Royals shut out Dos Pueblos, 2-0, in a hotly contested game Tuesday. The scoring started with about five minutes remaining in the first half when Kara Pearson capitalized on a penalty kick. With about 20 minutes to go in the game, Hayden Pugh scored a goal. Mayela Rodriguez, Eva Roodenrijis and Christine Pearson anchored a strong defense that did not allow a goal. Overall, the entire Lady Royals squad contributed and played hard. It was a well-deserved victory.
Mark Mutal coaches San Marcos’ junior varsity girl’s soccer team.