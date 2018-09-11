San Marcos Keeps It Close For 3 Periods Against Ventura

Water Polo

A shorthanded San Marcos boys water polo team fell to Ventura, 11-4, in a non-league game on Tuesday.

"With two seniors out of rotation due to injuries, several underclassmen had some big roles to fill," San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai said. "Liam McCarty did an excellent job. He locked and contained Ventura's leading scorer down to three total goals."

The Royals battled and kept the game close for three quarters. The score was 6-3 going into the fourth quarter but, due to foul trouble, "we weren't able to stay consistent with our defense," said Sukavivatanachai.

James Oriskovich had two goals for San Marcos (2-7).

