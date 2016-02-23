San Marcos Knocked Out of CIF Basketball Playoffs by No. 2 Seed Calabasas

Boys Basketball

San Marcos came out firing in the early going against second-seeded Calabasas, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to get the Thunderhut crowd excited.

But the visiting Coyotes stepped up on defense to quickly turn the game around and pulled away from the Royals, 60-40, in a CIF Division 3AA boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

A ball-hawking, disciplined man-to-man defense by Calabasas forced turnovers and turned them into baskets, helping the Coyotes open up a 15-point lead in the second quarter. Hard-nosed point guard Ryan Murphy and skilled center Kevin Seyeden were the catalysts behind the Coyotes’ surge. Murphy scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and Seyeden had 10 of his 14, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Senior forward Scott Everman scored 16 to lead San Marcos (21-8).

“They’re very good, very disciplined,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said of the Coyotes (24-6). “I can see their coach is emphasizing the right things every day in practice and the guys are doing it. They turn into habits, and they have really good habits. They don’t make too many mistakes and it equates to a very good effort on the road in the quarterfinals.”

San Marcos was down 15-13 to start the second quarter. But Seyeden and Murphy opened the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers and Murphy turned a steal into a 3-point play. He then followed with a tough fall-away jumper for a 26-13 advantage.

“Murphy’s tough and he showed it tonight,” Boucher said. “His personality, he’s leader. (His teammates) feed off it. He hit some shots and the whole team got going.”

“That’s a great team and No. 0 is a great shooter,” the UC San Diego-bound Everman said. “We had to keep our eyes on him the whole time, and other guys on the team really just have heart. It was a tough team to play against.”

Boucher noted many of the Calabasas players have been playing together since the fourth grade. It showed in their execution at both ends of the court.

On defense, the Coyotes were able to get their hands on the ball when San Marcos put it on the floor and they were smooth in switching off screens.

“They switched on most of the screens, which we usually get toward the rim with,” Everman said. “That kind of took us out of our rhythm, so that was a huge part. We didn’t get in our normal offensive rhythm and get into the runs we usually get. They kind of forced us outside.”

Said Boucher: “They had us well scouted it looked like. We missed a ton of shots. We helped them out, but I would say they’re probably the best man-to-man defensive team we’ve seen all year, for sure. I don’t even know who would be second. I believe their discipline on defense was just huge and it was stifling.”

Down by 10 (31-21) at halftime, the Royals' plan for the third quarter was to get a couple stops and score some baskets to regain momentum. They got only one bucket, while Jack Roggin hit a couple of 3-pointers and Murphy scored a 2-pointer, pushing Calabasas’ lead to 39-23.

The Coyotes put together a beautiful passing sequence that was capped by a Seyeden basket and Josh Rynsler buried a 3-point to make it a 21-point lead, 46-25, with 1:28 to go in the third period.

Boucher said his players gave their best in the game against a very good opponent.

“I don’t think there was a lack of effort from our guys. I think we left it all on the floor and we can look at each other and say we gave it our all,” he said.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .