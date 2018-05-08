San Marcos Knocked Out of Playoffs After Loss to Loyola

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos' season came to a close as boys volleyball fell to no. 2 Loyola in a CIF first-round match that went four sets.

The Royals pulled out the third set but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback, as the team fell 16-25, 21-25, 25-17, 18-25.

Clay Nerdin had a team-high 15 kills while Fred Ysebrands contributed 11. Parker Bittner had eight and Levi Taylor added six.

Tanner Stevens lent 40 assists to his team's effort and Andrew Giller finished with 14 digs.

Royals coach Kyle Benskin credited his guys for staying in the fight, particularly the service game of Ryder Rivadenyra.

"The season was very exhilarating," Benskin said. "Full of energy and laughter and entertainment. A very fun season."

