San Marcos Lacrosse Falls Short Against Corona del Mar

Lacrosse

San Marcos took on perennial boys lacrosse power Corona del Mar and fell short in the first meeting between the two schools, 7-5, on Thursday at Warkentin Field.

The loss ended a 10-game winning streak for the Royals.

The score was tied 5-5 going into the fourth period, as San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman played an outstanding game.

Corona del Mar scored with three minutes left to take a 6-5 lead. San Marcos extended its defense in an attempt to force a turnover, and the Sea Kings capitalized and scored an insurance goal.

Mason Zimmerman took advantage of some good passing by his teammates to score a team-high four goals for San Marcos.

"The game was an exciting close battle, with excellent play on both sides and the lead changing throughout the game," said San Marcos coach Rick Lehman.

Despite the loss, Lehman said playing CdM was a good test for his team's skills and readiness for the postseason.

The Royals are ranked 13th in the latest Southern California poll, which would qualify them the for the Division 1 playoffs for the first time.

San Marcos is back on the home turf Friday against Dos Pueblos. The Royals will celebrate Senior Night and look to win the Channel League title.

