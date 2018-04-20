Friday, July 13 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

San Marcos Lacrosse Falls Short Against Corona del Mar

Dawson Dewan defends for San Marcos boys lacrosse Click to view larger
Dawson Dewan of San Marcos defends against a Corona del Mar attacker during Thursday’s game at Warkentin Stadium. (Evan Lehman photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2018 | 11:51 a.m.

San Marcos took on perennial boys lacrosse power Corona del Mar and fell short in the first meeting between the two schools, 7-5, on Thursday at Warkentin Field.

The loss ended a 10-game winning streak for the Royals.

The score was tied 5-5 going into the fourth period, as San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman played an outstanding game.

Corona del Mar scored with three minutes left to take a 6-5 lead. San Marcos extended its defense in an attempt to force a turnover, and the Sea Kings capitalized and scored an insurance goal.

Mason Zimmerman took advantage of some good passing by his teammates to score a team-high four goals for San Marcos.

"The game was an exciting close battle, with excellent play on both sides and the lead changing throughout the game," said San Marcos coach Rick Lehman.

Despite the loss,  Lehman said playing CdM was a good test for his team's skills and readiness for the postseason.

The Royals are ranked 13th in the latest Southern California poll, which would qualify them the for the Division 1 playoffs for the first time.

San Marcos is back on the home turf Friday against Dos Pueblos. The Royals will celebrate Senior Night and look to win the Channel League title.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 