San Marcos Lacrosse Scores Key Win Against No. 8 Oak Park

San Marcos spread the scoring around and played stellar defense in the second half to defeat a highly ranked Oak Park, 8-5, in a non-league boys lacrosse match in the rain on Saturday at San Marcos.

The Royals outscored the Eagles 7-3 in the second half to knock off the No. 8-ranked team in the latest US Lacrosse/MaxLaxLA coaches poll. San Marcos is No. 17.

"There were a number of highlight-reel worthy goals," coach Rick Lehman said.

He presented the game ball to the entire defense unit: Dawson Dewan, Kai Sanvictores, Jonathan Oh, Josh Brown and Paul Ingram, and goalie Ryan Lehman, who made more than 20 saves.

The play from both goalies kept the score down in the first half.

"In the second half, the offenses started to find their ground and the water from the sky didn't slow down the pace of the game," said coach Lehman.

Mason Zimmerman and Justin Lehman each scored two goals for the Royals and Josh Blanchard, Ames Bliss, Isaac Oh and Trey Tank tallied one apiece.

"The referees stated this game was high-caliber lacrosse and was played with great skill," coach Lehman reported.

The Royals (3-1) are scheduled to play host to Valencia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

