Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

San Marcos’ Late Rally Falls Short Against Hueneme

San Marcos’ Tommy Schaeffer fights for extra yards in Friday’s matchup against Hueneme. Click to view larger
San Marcos’ Tommy Schaeffer fights for extra yards in Friday’s matchup against Hueneme. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 15, 2017 | 10:32 p.m.

Down by 20, the San Marcos Royals scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes against Hueneme (3-1) on Friday but couldn't complete the rally, eventually falling to the Vikings 27-21.

Running back Tommy Schaeffer threw two touchdown passes and ran for one as well, as San Marcos (1-3) was down to their third-string quarterback. Starter Jacob Villareal fractured his elbow against Morro Bay on September 1 and backup Ben Partee left Friday's game in the first quarter with a hand injury.

Anthony Simentales ran the offense for the Royals most of the night, with Schaeffer getting a heavy workload. The junior back netted 53 passing yards and 80 rushing yards.

Hueneme got on the board first when running back Jacob Vallejo punched the ball in from 1 yard out to put the Vikings up 7-0 at halftime.

Both defenses were solid in the first half, with the Royals managing only nine yards offensively and the Vikings 43. 

Hueneme’s Jacob Vallejo breaks tackles en route to his 91-yard day. Click to view larger
Hueneme’s Jacob Vallejo breaks tackles en route to his 91-yard day. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk Photo)

Hueneme's David McMillon returned the second-half kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-0.

After recovering a fumble at the Royals' 4-yard line, Hueneme quarterback Robert Baca III scrambled for a score on the first play of the possession.

San Marcos finally got on the board with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter as Schaeffer took a 58-yard carry to the end zone, firing up the Royals' sideline and the crowd. 

"Tommy plays hard every snap," said San Marcos head coach Jason Fowle. "He's one of our best players."

Vallejo scored again from 10 yards out with just over six minutes left in the game to put the Vikings up 27-7.

The Royals went three-and-out on their next drive, but they got the ball back when  David Kesablyan recovered a fumble and returned it to Hueneme's 18-yard line.

On the next play, Simentales handed the ball off to Schaeffer, who rolled right and tossed a perfect spiral to Luis Mesino for the 18-yard touchdown to bring San Marcos within two scores with 2:46 remaining. Two plays later, San Marcos recovered another fumble at the Hueneme 40-yard line. Schaeffer and Mesino connected again on the same play as earlier, this time for 23-yards.

"We gave them hope, and that was the worst thing we could have done," lamented Hueneme head coach Lui Toilolo.

Schaeffer connected with Andrew Aragon in the end zone from 12-yards out to bring the score to 27-21, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The chaotic atmosphere was short-lived, though, as Hueneme recovered the onside kick with under 30 seconds remaining and kneeled to seal the victory.

"Defensively, we played well enough to win the game," Fowle said. "Offensively and on special teams, we did not."

San Marcos hosts Channel Islands (2-2) next Friday for Homecoming.

Schaeffer is met with stiff resistance by Hueneme’s strong defensive line. Click to view larger
Schaeffer is met with stiff resistance by Hueneme’s strong defensive line. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk Photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 