San Marcos’ Late Rally Falls Short Against Hueneme

Down by 20, the San Marcos Royals scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes against Hueneme (3-1) on Friday but couldn't complete the rally, eventually falling to the Vikings 27-21.

Running back Tommy Schaeffer threw two touchdown passes and ran for one as well, as San Marcos (1-3) was down to their third-string quarterback. Starter Jacob Villareal fractured his elbow against Morro Bay on September 1 and backup Ben Partee left Friday's game in the first quarter with a hand injury.

Anthony Simentales ran the offense for the Royals most of the night, with Schaeffer getting a heavy workload. The junior back netted 53 passing yards and 80 rushing yards.

Hueneme got on the board first when running back Jacob Vallejo punched the ball in from 1 yard out to put the Vikings up 7-0 at halftime.

Both defenses were solid in the first half, with the Royals managing only nine yards offensively and the Vikings 43.

Hueneme's David McMillon returned the second-half kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-0.

After recovering a fumble at the Royals' 4-yard line, Hueneme quarterback Robert Baca III scrambled for a score on the first play of the possession.

San Marcos finally got on the board with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter as Schaeffer took a 58-yard carry to the end zone, firing up the Royals' sideline and the crowd.

"Tommy plays hard every snap," said San Marcos head coach Jason Fowle. "He's one of our best players."

Vallejo scored again from 10 yards out with just over six minutes left in the game to put the Vikings up 27-7.

The Royals went three-and-out on their next drive, but they got the ball back when David Kesablyan recovered a fumble and returned it to Hueneme's 18-yard line.

On the next play, Simentales handed the ball off to Schaeffer, who rolled right and tossed a perfect spiral to Luis Mesino for the 18-yard touchdown to bring San Marcos within two scores with 2:46 remaining. Two plays later, San Marcos recovered another fumble at the Hueneme 40-yard line. Schaeffer and Mesino connected again on the same play as earlier, this time for 23-yards.

"We gave them hope, and that was the worst thing we could have done," lamented Hueneme head coach Lui Toilolo.

Schaeffer connected with Andrew Aragon in the end zone from 12-yards out to bring the score to 27-21, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The chaotic atmosphere was short-lived, though, as Hueneme recovered the onside kick with under 30 seconds remaining and kneeled to seal the victory.

"Defensively, we played well enough to win the game," Fowle said. "Offensively and on special teams, we did not."

San Marcos hosts Channel Islands (2-2) next Friday for Homecoming.