San Marcos’ Levi Sheffey, Santa Barbara’s Juju Martinez do Amaral Score Athlete of Week Awards

A couple of goal scorers who notched game winners were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

San Marcos soccer forward Levi Sheffey and Juju Martinez do Amaral of the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team were the honorees.

Do Amaral scored the winning goal in the second overtime period, giving the Dons an 8-7 victory over CIF-SS Division 1 10th-ranked Los Alamitos in the ninth-place game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

Her play throughout the tournament led Santa Barbara to a 4-1 record, with three of the wins coming against top-10 teams in Division 1. She had four goals and earned four ejections in a 9-7 win over No. 7 Santa Margarita. In a 10-9 overtime victory against sixth-ranked Mater Dei, she scored five goals, including one from mid-pool with 1.9 seconds left, to send the game into overtime.

Sheffey tallied three goals in two San Marcos victories in Channel League play. He had two in a 6-0 win at Cabrillo and scored the game winner late the second half of a 2-1 win over crosstown rival Dos Pueblos.

The Royals are 4-0 in league play and have a first-place showdown match against Santa Barbara on Saturday at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

The male honorable mention candidates include Devearl Ramsey (UCSB basketball), Jaron Rillie (Dos Pueblos basketball), Telmo Ortiz Mendoza (Dos Pueblos wrestling).

The other female athletes considered for the award were Anna Cable (Dos Pueblos water polo), Fiona Kuesis (San Marcos water polo), Coco Miller (UCSB basketball) and Faith Tedesco (Santa Barbara High water polo).