San Marcos Looks, Plays Like Runnin’ Royals of ’80s in Rout Over Dos Pueblos

Boys Basketball

Way-Back Wednesday at San Marcos celebrated the 1980s, the decade of the Runnin’ Royals basketball team that dominated the Channel League and advanced to the CIF Finals.

This year’s San Marcos team wore the T-shirt-sleeved jerseys like the 1980-81 squad on Wednesday night against Dos Pueblos and played at a pace the Runnin’ Royals would be proud of.

The Royals put four players in double figures and blitzed their Goleta Valley rivals, 74-51, at Maury Halleck Gym to improve to 4-0 in league and 17-6 overall. They are now half way to winning the league title.

Jackson Stormo led the way for San Marcos with 21 points on 10 of 11 shooting and 16 rebounds, David Frohling scored 19, Beau Allen had 11 off the bench and Ryan Godges tallied 10. The Royals shot 31 of 61 for the game.

“I thought it would be a great for these guys when they were doing 80s Night in the crowd,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said of wearing the jerseys. “They deserve it, they play so hard. It was fun.”

Stormo had a blast wearing the throwback jersey with his name on the back.

“I love them, I love them a lot,” he said. “Obviously they have our names on the back, which is cool.

“It really pays a nice homage to what happened in this gym in the 80s. Our coach in particular, coach (Jon) Korfas, he was beaming the day we got them.”

Korfas was a starting guard on the Runnin’ Royals team.

“I love the way they look,” Stormo added. “And it’s something we get to keep because they have our names on it. I’ll treasure it forever.”

A rule that goes back before the 80s cost San Marcos at the beginning of the game. The Royals were called for a technical foul for dunking a ball during warm-ups. Dos Pueblos was awarded two free throws and the ball.

The Chargers jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Stef Korfas, Godges and Frohling brought the Royals back. Godges buried a three-pointer to start a 9-2 run. Frohling made a free throw and scored off a Korfas assist, and Korfas fed Godges for another score.

San Marcos went on a six-point run at the end of the quarter, capped by a long pass from Godges to Allen for a layup, to take a 21-20 lead.

“I thought our guys chipped away and the pace worked in our favor,” said Boucher.

The unselfish play and good defense continued in the second quarter as the Royals outscored DP 13-4 in the first four minutes to go up 34-24. Allen provided a huge lift off the bench, scoring seven points in the quarter.

“Beau and I have had this talk: Don’t judge your performance by the makes and misses,” Boucher said. “Judge your performance on taking good shots. He’s been staying positive, and that guy just wants to win. When you try to win at all cost that’s when you play your best. He played really good tonight.”

San Marcos led 41-30 at halftime.

Dos Pueblos came out hot in the third quarter behind the play of Cyrus Wallace and Max McCeney. They led a 9-1 run to start the quarter, pulling the Chargers within four, 43-39. They had a chance cut the deficit to one, but misfired on a three-pointer and then got called for an offensive foul.

Dos Pueblos had a rough night shooting from behind the arc, making only one of 26 attempts

“That’s the glaring stat right now, from 3-point land we were one for 26,” DP coach Joe Zamora said. “And they were open shots. That’s basketball, sometimes you make your shots, sometimes you don’t. The looks were there, we didn’t drop them.”

The score was 45-41 when San Marcos took charge during the final four minutes of the third quarter and scored 10 unanswered points. Stormo completed a three-point play, Frohling buried a three-pointer, Godges fed Stormo for a dunk and Allen scored on a drive.

“Gorgeous assist,” said Stormo of Godges’ pass for the dunk.

The Royals had 16 assists as a team, led by Godges with six.

“Our guys really find each other,” Boucher said. “If you just calculate the minutes played together — this group — it’s a lot of minutes. “Just time together and then being unselfish.”

Said Stormo: "Everyone on this team understands it’s a team game and everyone on the team loves each other, and we really look for each other to do well."

Stormo continued to have his way in the fourth quarter, scoring on three straight possessions to boost the lead to 61-45.

Stormo drives to the hoop for two of his 21 points in San Marcos' 75-51 win over Dos Pueblos. pic.twitter.com/qdOVVFMIay — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 1, 2018

A block by Stormo followed by three-pointer from Korfas put the Royals up by 21 (66-45) with 4:32 to play.

Joseph Zamora, who battled Stormo all night, played well for DP and scored 13 points, Cyrus Wallace had 12.

“I’m proud of the guys the way they hustled,” Zamora said. “It was a scrappy game both ways. We did a lot of things we wanted to do. There were a couple of breakdowns defensively, but they hit their shots whether they were open or contested.”

Zamora is impressed how San Marcos is playing

“They got all the pieces right now,” he said. “If they continue to hit from the outside and have that inside-out look, they’re going to be a pretty good team in our division going into the playoffs.”

The Chargers fall to 13-10 and 0-6 in league.

