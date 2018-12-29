San Marcos Looks Solid in All Phases in 10-3 Win Over The Bishop’s

Water Polo

Cassidy Miller led a productive San Marcos attack in a 10-3 girls water polo win over The Bishop's of La Jolla on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Miller poured in five goals to pace the Royals. Megan Musick had three goals, Hannah Meyer netted two and Ella Prentice, Fiona Kuesis and Sara Engmyr added one apiece.

"We have a really balanced attack and on any one day it can be a different goal leader," coach Chuckie Roth said. "Bottom line is the kids play for each other and create for each other. Sometimes on this team the girl who plays the best scores the least."

The Royals were efficient on their power play and got a strong outing from goalie Riley Christen.

"Riley Christian had her best outing of the season. The junior has improved steadily in each game of the year. She had 11 saves and one steal," said Roth.

The coach was pleased of the team's overall performance.

"It was a great test for us. As a team, we recognize that we have a lot of growth to do to get to where we want to be at the end the season. I think today was a good step in the right direction," said Roth.

The Royals are back at the Elings Aquatic Center on Monday for its Alumni Game at 10:30 a.m.