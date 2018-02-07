San Marcos Looks Strong in 3-0 Win over Buena in League Finale

Boys Soccer

San Marcos finished the regular season with 3-0 boys soccer win over Buena in the final Channel League match between the two schools.

Buena is moving to the Pacific View League next season.

Levi Sheffey took a pass from Rosalio Manzo and blasted a shot past the goalkeeper from inside the 18-yard box to open the scoring the 19th minute.

Tony Garcia picked off a Buena clearing ball and volleyed it from 25 yards for an unassisted goal in the 28th minute.

The third goal featured some nice combination work between Michael Palmer and Erick Hermenegildo. Palmer dribbled the ball 40 yards down field, fed it to Hermenegildo on the right wing and got a return pass at the top of the 18-yard box. Palmer finished the sequence with a one-time shot past the goalkeeper.

"It was a great combination by the two," said Torres.

The coach praised the defensive work of Kei Faulkner, Saul Sosa, Palmer and Alan Monge on the back line and Cesar Melchor in goal.

The Royals finish at 11-7-2 overall and 5-2-1 in league.