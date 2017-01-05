San Marcos Loses By 1 Against Channel Islands

Girls Basketball

San Marcos almost pulled off some last-second heroics, but the Royals came up short and lost to Channel Islands, 38-37, in a non-league girls basketball game on Thursday.

Juliet Dodson hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left to bring San Marcos to within one point. The Royals almost had a steal on the inbound play but the ball hit the side of the basket and bounced to the Raiders. San Marcos tied up the ball but the possession arrow favored Channel Islands with one second remaining.

" We turned the ball over way too many times, did not play a good game, and yet we were still in the game against a good team," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. " There has to be positives in there somewhere. We will look at the film to improve on the positives, learn and improve from the mistakes, and get ready for DP on Tuesday."

Kaitlyn Miller and Dodson each scored eight points to lead San Marcos. Sienna Corral had 18 for Channel Islands.

