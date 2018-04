San Marcos Loses Girls Tennis Opener

Tennis

San Marcos ran into a tough Oaks Christian in its girls tennis opener and dropped a 12-6 decision on Thursday at North Ranch Country Club.

The Royals were led by Yuka Perera, Carley McDaniel and Maura Mannix.

"Oaks Christian is a very good team, with top singles players and very solid doubles team," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said. "I was happy how we competed and was happy we fought hard in ever match."

The Royals play host to Carpinteria on Friday.

