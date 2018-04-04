Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Loses QB Jacob Villarreal With Elbow Injury

Anthony Simentales and Ben Partee to compete for starting job against Lompoc

San Marcos senior quarterback Jacob Villarreal had surgery on his left elbow and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 6, 2017 | 1:35 p.m.

The San Marcos football team suffered a blow after snapping a 17-game losing streak last week with a 35-19 win over Morro Bay.

The Royals learned Saturday that senior quarterback Jacob Villarreal suffered a fracture in his left (non-throwing) elbow. He underwent surgery and his “window for recovery is 4-6 weeks,” said coach Jason Fowle. “There is a chance he may be available for the last two games.”

Villarreal was injured when he was dragged down by Morro Bay defenders on a scramble behind the line of scrimmage during the third quarter. Ahead 35-6, the Royals ran the ball for the rest of the game. It was the first time in two games the quarterback was sacked.

In two games, Villarreal completed 29 of 43 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns.

Fowle said senior Anthony Simentales and sophomore Ben Partee (pulled up from the JV team) will compete for the starting position. 

The Royals (1-1) travel to powerhouse Lompoc on Friday night. The Braves are 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in Division 3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

