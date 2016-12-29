San Marcos Loses to Clovis West in Tustin Semifinals

Boys Basketball

San Marcos gave CIF Central Section basketball power Clovis West a battle before faltering in the fourth quarter and dropping a 64-55 decision in the semifinals of the Tustin Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Royals took a 46-45 lead going into the fourth quarter but got outscored 19-9 in the final eight minutes.

Clovis West did a good job containing Jackson Stormo, San Marcos' 6-foot-8 center, holding him to one field goal in the second half. He finished with 13 points. Stef Korfas led the Royals with 14 points.

"Tough team," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said of Clovis West. "They are ranked in the top 40 teams in the state. We were right there the entire game."

San Marcos plays in the third-place game on Thursday.

Despite the loss, Boucher likes how his team is playing as it heads into the new year.

"We are improving," he said. "This tourney has tested us. We are moving forward as a team."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.