Pitch Perfect: San Marcos Madrigals Is Top Choir at Festival of Gold

Invitation-only competition drew choirs from throughout the U.S.

San Marcos High School Madrigals spring concert is 7 p.m. May 21 at San Roque Catholic Church.
By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | April 8, 2019 | 1:39 p.m.

The San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers was named the top-scoring choir at the WorldStrides Los Angeles Festival of Gold with an average score of 98.3 percent. The Festival of Gold, which was held in March, is an elite invitation-only competition for musical ensembles from all over the country.

Each group was evaluated on a series of criteria, including tone quality, rhythmic and pitch accuracy, and authentic interpretation of historic repertoire.

The Madrigals performed "O Magnum Mysterium" by Tomás Luis de Victoria (1548-1611), "Dieu! Qu’il la fait bon regarder!" by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), and "Twa Tanbou" by Sydney Guillaume (b. 1982).

Besides having the top average score, San Marcos received a perfect rating from Craig Jessop, former conductor of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The Madrigals also was one of only two choirs selected to perform in the culminating concert at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

The Madrigals was not only the top scoring choir group, it was the top-scoring group including instrumental ensembles, and the only group to be ranked in the 95-100 range by all three judges.

“It was a great experience and a joy to continue the rich tradition of vocal excellence that we have here at San Marcos High School," said Taya Hill, a member of the Madrigals. "It was an honor to work with such prestigious choral directors during our clinics.”

“Choir festivals are always fantastic experiences, but this year was especially important to me as a senior," said Madrigals president Alex Fell, who has been in the choir for four years.

"I had an amazing time making music with the other students in Mads (we are all like family) and working with accomplished adjudicators from across the U.S.," he said.

The Madrigals, and other San Marcos vocal groups, will be performing their annual spring concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at San Roque Catholic Church. They will also be collaborating with the UCSB Chamber Singers at their spring concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Trinity Episcopal Church.

— Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School.

 

Reader Comments

