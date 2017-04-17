San Marcos’ Maija Ninness, Miles Baldwin of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Dos Pueblos tennis player Miles Baldwin and San Marcos record-setting swimmer Maija Ninness were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Ninness beat her own school record in the 100 backstroke and won the event at the Mt. SAC Meet of Champions. She clocked 56.96, breaking the previous mark of 58.39 she set as a freshman in 2015. Ninness also swam on a first-place 400 free relay, helping San Marcos capture the girls team title and the meet’s sweepstakes championship with the boys team.

Baldwin scored a huge upset in DP’s Channel League dual match with San Marcos, handing three-time league champion Kento Perera his first league loss in four years. Baldwin won the set between the No. 1 players in a tiebreaker (8-5), propelling the Chargers to a 10-8 team victory.

The honorable mention choices for the award included Daniel Burquez (Carpinteria track), Linus Holmberg (Santa Barbara High baseball), Matthew Hempy (San Marcos track & field), Nova Sinskul (Dos Pueblos softball) and Gina Jacobsen (SBCC diving).

