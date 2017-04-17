Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:45 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

San Marcos’ Maija Ninness, Miles Baldwin of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 17, 2017 | 4:24 p.m.

Dos Pueblos tennis player Miles Baldwin and San Marcos record-setting swimmer Maija Ninness were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Maija Ninness, San Marcos swimming Click to view larger
Maija Ninness, San Marcos swimming
Miles Baldwin, Dos Pueblos tennis Click to view larger
Miles Baldwin, Dos Pueblos tennis

Ninness beat her own school record in the 100 backstroke and won the event at the Mt. SAC Meet of Champions. She clocked 56.96, breaking the previous mark of 58.39 she set as a freshman in 2015. Ninness also swam on a first-place 400 free relay, helping San Marcos capture the girls team title and the meet’s sweepstakes championship with the boys team.

Baldwin scored a huge upset in DP’s Channel League dual match with San Marcos, handing three-time league champion Kento Perera his first league loss in four years. Baldwin won the set between the No. 1 players in a tiebreaker (8-5), propelling the Chargers to a 10-8 team victory.

The honorable mention choices for the award included Daniel Burquez (Carpinteria track), Linus Holmberg (Santa Barbara High baseball), Matthew Hempy (San Marcos track & field), Nova Sinskul (Dos Pueblos softball) and Gina Jacobsen (SBCC diving).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 