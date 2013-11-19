San Marcos Marching Band and Color Guard Place First at Moorpark Competition

On Saturday, the San Marcos High School Marching Band and Color Guard placed first in Division 1A at the Moorpark Field Competition.

Out of 15 ensembles, the Royals earned first in Color Guard, and won the coveted sweepstakes award in music, music effect, visual, and percussion with an overall band score of 81.6.

This is the fourth competition San Marcos has won this year, and the Royals have ended the regular season undefeated.

"San Marcos is the only Marching Band and Color Guard in the area to qualify for state championships,” director Michael Kiyoi said.

The Royals will compete in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 1A championships at Aliso Niguel High School this Saturday with a 3:56 p.m. performance time.

The ensemble is conducted by drum major Niko Victoria. This year’s show is titled “DROP” with music by Lozell Henderson and drill by Eric Sala.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.