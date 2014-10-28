San Marcos Marching Band and Dance Guard Earn Second Straight Win

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Dance Guard had another successful weekend, this time at the Simi Valley High School Field Tournament on Saturday.

This field event is part of the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association circuit.

The Royals took home first place in Guard, Percussion, Music, Music Effect, Visual and Visual Effect, resulting in a first-place finish in Division 2A and is the second win in as many tries.

This was the second competition of the year for the Royals.

"We are very happy with our performance this past weekend, but we know we still have a long way to go to reach our potential," drum major Nadine Lising said. "We know we are moving up a division for the state championships, so we still have a long road ahead of us. But this group is very motivated.”

The next competition for San Marcos will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Moorpark High School.

The show is titled "The Domino Effect" and was designed by Michael Kiyoi, Idonarose Orr and Lozell Henderson. It features music by Radiohead with drill by Eric Salas. Other staff include Jon Fernandez, Dave Thompson, Perry Chantes, Jack Trieger, Vincent Gonzales and Jacob Swartz.

If you wish to support the San Marcos Marching Band and Dance Guard, please contact Michael Kiyoi at [email protected] or donate on PayPal to [email protected].

— Aaron Solis represents San Marcos High School.