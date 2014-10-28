Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Marching Band and Dance Guard Earn Second Straight Win

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | October 28, 2014 | 9:46 a.m.

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Dance Guard had another successful weekend, this time at the Simi Valley High School Field Tournament on Saturday.

This field event is part of the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association circuit.

The Royals took home first place in Guard, Percussion, Music, Music Effect, Visual and Visual Effect, resulting in a first-place finish in Division 2A and is the second win in as many tries.

This was the second competition of the year for the Royals.

"We are very happy with our performance this past weekend, but we know we still have a long way to go to reach our potential," drum major Nadine Lising said. "We know we are moving up a division for the state championships, so we still have a long road ahead of us. But this group is very motivated.”

The next competition for San Marcos will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Moorpark High School.

The show is titled "The Domino Effect" and was designed by Michael Kiyoi, Idonarose Orr and Lozell Henderson. It features music by Radiohead with drill by Eric Salas. Other staff include Jon Fernandez, Dave Thompson, Perry Chantes, Jack Trieger, Vincent Gonzales and Jacob Swartz.

If you wish to support the San Marcos Marching Band and Dance Guard, please contact Michael Kiyoi at [email protected] or donate on PayPal to [email protected].

— Aaron Solis represents San Marcos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 