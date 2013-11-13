San Marcos Marching Band and Color Guard Win at Oxnard Field Competition

Last Saturday, the San Marcos High School Marching Band and Color Guard placed first in Division 1A at the Oxnard Field Competition.

Out of the 12 ensembles, the Royals earned first in Music Performance, Music Effect, Visual Performance, Visual Effect, Percussion and Color Guard.

This is the third competition San Marcos has won this year and will end the regular season at Moorpark High School this weekend.

"This was an awesome weekend for the ensemble, and I am extremely proud of how hard the students have been working all season," Director Michael Kiyoi said. "The last two weeks of the season will be difficult, but we are going to rehearse well and push hard to the end. We have a special group, and it is great to have the opportunity to be involved in the arts."

The ensemble is conducted by Drum Major Niko Victoria. This year’s show is titled “DROP” with music by Lozell Henderson and drill by Eric Sala.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.